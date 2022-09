Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 00:03 Hits: 0

A judge last year found Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, liable by default for defaming and inflicting emotional distress on the plaintiffs.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/09/28/jurors-must-decide-how-much-newtown-families-suffering-worth/