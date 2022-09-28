Posts Take Biden’s Vaccination and Hurricane Prep Comments Out of Context, Again

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Last year, President Joe Biden made a special plea to residents in hurricane-prone states to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in advance of possible evacuations or shelter stays. Now, as Hurricane Ian approached Florida, social media posts recycled an old clip of his comments to misleadingly claim he thinks the vaccines will protect against the storm.

Last August, President Joe Biden encouraged Americans often affected by hurricanes to get their COVID-19 vaccinations to be better protected against the coronavirus if they had to be evacuated or stay in a shelter.

But as Hurricane Ian barreled toward Florida, socialmediaposts were sharing an out-of-context clip of Biden’s 2021 remarks to incorrectly suggest he is proposing vaccination as a form of hurricane protection.

“The COVID vaccine will help with Hurricane Ian… according to Joe Biden,” reads a caption from a Sept. 27 Facebook post sharing the old clip. “Do you think he’s crazy? Let us know in the comments!”

Similar posts circulated last year with the same two-sentence clip of the president’s Aug. 10, 2021, remarks before a Federal Emergency Management Agency briefing.

“Let me be clear: If you’re in a state where hurricanes often strike — like Florida or the Gulf Coast or into Texas — a vital part of preparing for hurricane season is to get vaccinated now,” the president said. “Everything is more complicated if you’re not vaccinated and a hurricane or a natural disaster hits.”

But as fact-checkers thenexplained, the selected clip omits context that makes Biden’s message clear.

Read more https://www.factcheck.org/2022/09/scicheck-posts-take-bidens-vaccination-and-hurricane-prep-comments-out-of-context-again/