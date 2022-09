Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 20:52 Hits: 2

An appeals court in Washington D.C. has been asked to help decide whether Donald Trump was doing his job as president when he denied raping a woman and dismissed his accuser as “not my type.”

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/09/27/trump-bid-to-dodge-suit-from-rape-accuser-heads-to-dc-court/