Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022

In a federal complaint Tuesday, the NAACP said Mississippi officials “all but assured” a drinking water calamity in Jackson by depriving the state’s majority-Black capital city of badly needed funds to upgrade its infrastructure.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/09/27/naacp-says-jacksons-water-problems-are-civil-rights-issue/