Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 07:00 Hits: 4

60SecondCivics-Episode4719.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



Why did the Founders spend more time dealing with the legislative branch than the executive branch? Find out in today's episode from the We the People Open Course featuring Dr. Scott Casper.

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4719.mp3