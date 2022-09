Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 19 September 2022

A Baltimore judge ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed’s conviction for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee — a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial.”

