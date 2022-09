Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 19 September 2022 07:00 Hits: 2

60SecondCivics-Episode4713.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



What questions did the Framers address in designing the executive branch? Check out more interviews with Dr. Scott Casper in Unit 2 of the We the People Open Course, a free online course on the U.S. Constitution at Learn.civiced.org.

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4713.mp3