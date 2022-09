Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 21:18 Hits: 5

Ken Starr, a former federal appellate judge and a prominent attorney whose criminal investigation of Bill Clinton led to the president’s impeachment, died Tuesday at age 76.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/09/13/ken-starr-whose-probe-led-to-clinton-impeachment-dies/