Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 09 September 2022 22:54 Hits: 6

The unexpected pleasure of being cited by the National Book Foundation comes months after the jarring saga of his Pulitzer Prize-winning “Maus” being withdrawn by a Tennessee school board.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/09/09/art-spiegelman-to-receive-honorary-national-book-award/