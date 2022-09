Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 08 September 2022 19:38 Hits: 6

A gold judicial collar made of glass beads that belonged to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being auctioned to benefit a charity, the first time any of the her signature neckwear will be available for purchase.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/09/08/rbgs-fashion-collar-highlights-childrens-charity-auction/