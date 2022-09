Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 07 September 2022 07:00 Hits: 2

60SecondCivics-Episode4705.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



The American system of government is built on popular sovereignty. However, there have been times in our nation's history when the government did not pursue the common good. Part of being an active citizen is knowing when and how to challenge the system. Here are some principles that can help you.

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4705.mp3