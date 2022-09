Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 05 September 2022 07:00 Hits: 3

60SecondCivics-Episode4703.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



Elections have consequences. If you want a say in the political future of our nation, it is up to you to get involved. Luckily, there are many ways to accomplish this. Listen to learn how!

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4703.mp3