Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022 20:55 Hits: 1

Federal law enforcement officials submitted under seal the portions of the affidavit that they want to keep secret as their investigation moves forward.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/08/25/judge-orders-unsealing-of-redacted-affidavit-in-trump-search/