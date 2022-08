Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 21:23 Hits: 1

In a paper published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, the researchers detail how short online videos that teach basic critical thinking skills can make people better able to resist misinformation.

