Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 15 August 2022 23:57 Hits: 7

Major League Baseball said Monday its expanded postseason will begin with all four games in the new wild-card series on Oct. 7.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/08/15/world-series-to-start-on-a-friday-could-see-latest-end-ever-2/