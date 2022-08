Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 20:29 Hits: 6

The study tracked the TV news consumption habits of tens of thousands of American adults each month from 2016 through 2019.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/news/2022/08/10/dont-be-too-quick-to-blame-social-media-for-americas-polarization-cable-news-has-bigger-effect-study-finds/