Misrepresentation of Germany’s Data on Unverified COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects

Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022

SciCheck Digest

Viral claims have repeatedly misrepresented unverified data from a U.S. vaccine safety system that encourages reports of any potential side effects — whether they’re likely to be caused by the vaccine or not. Now we’re seeing the same phenomenon with a similar system in Germany. Some have wrongly claimed Germany found the COVID-19 vaccine caused “serious side effects” in a large number of people.

How safe are the vaccines?

How safe are the vaccines? More than half a billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered in the U.S. and only a few, very rare, safety concerns have emerged. The vast majority of people experience only minor, temporary side effects such as pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, or muscle pain — or no side effects at all. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said, these vaccines “have undergone and will continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history.” A small number of severe allergic reactions known as anaphylaxis, which are expected with any vaccine, haveoccurred with the authorized and approved COVID-19 vaccines. Fortunately, these reactions are rare, typically occur within minutes of inoculation and can be treated. Approximately 5 per million people vaccinated have experienced anaphylaxis after a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC. To make sure serious allergic reactions can be identified and treated, all people receiving a vaccine should be observed for 15 minutes after getting a shot, and anyone who has experienced anaphylaxis or had any kind of immediate allergic reaction to any vaccine or injection in the past should be monitored for a half hour. People who have had a serious allergic reaction to a previous dose or one of the vaccineingredients should not be immunized. Also, those who shouldn’t receive one type of COVID-19 vaccine should be monitored for 30 minutes after receiving a different type of vaccine. There is evidence that the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines may rarely cause inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) or of the surrounding lining (pericarditis), particularly in male adolescents and young adults. Based on data collected through August 2021, the reporting rates of either condition in the U.S. are highest in males 16 to 17 years old after the second dose (105.9 cases per million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine), followed by 12- to 15-year-old males (70.7 cases per million). The rate for 18- to 24-year-old males was 52.4 cases and 56.3 cases per million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, respectively. Health officials have emphasized that vaccine-related myocarditis and pericarditis cases are rare and the benefits of vaccination still outweigh the risks. Early evidence suggeststhese myocarditis cases are less severe than typical ones. The CDC has also noted that most patients who were treated “responded well to medicine and rest and felt better quickly.” The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been linked to an increased risk of rare blood clots combined with low levels of blood platelets, especially in women ages 30 to 49. Early symptoms of the condition, which is known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or TTS, can appear as late as three weeks after vaccination and include severe or persistent headaches or blurred vision, leg swelling, and easy bruising or tiny blood spots under the skin outside of the injection site. According to the CDC, TTS has occurred in around 4 people per million doses administered. As of early April, the syndrome has been confirmed in 60 cases, including nine deaths, after more than 18.6 million doses of the J&J vaccine. Although TTS remains rare, because of the availability of mRNA vaccines, which are not associated with this serious side effect, the FDA on May 5 limited authorized use of the J&J vaccine to adults who either couldn’t get one of the other authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines because of medical or access reasons, or only wanted a J&J vaccine for protection against the disease. Several months earlier, on Dec. 16, 2021, the CDC had recommended the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna shots over J&J’s. The J&J vaccine has also been linked to an increased risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare disorder in which the immune system attacks nerve cells. Most people who develop GBS fully recover, although some have permanent nerve damage and the condition can be fatal. Safety surveillance data suggest that compared with the mRNA vaccines, which have not been linked to GBS, the J&J vaccine is associated with 15.5 additional GBS cases per million doses of vaccine in the three weeks following vaccination. Most reported cases following J&J vaccination have occurred in men 50 years old and older. Link to this

How do we know vaccines are safe?

Full Story

We’ve written severalstories about false and misleading claims that distort the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. VAERS, run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, serves as an early warning system to detect potential safety problems with vaccines. Anyone can submit a report, and in many cases, health care providers are required to file a report of symptoms that occurred following vaccination, as we’ve explained.

The reports don’t mean that the symptom was necessarily caused by the vaccine, but the reports allow government scientists to detect, and then investigate, potential safety issues. After more than 600 million vaccine doses in the U.S., serious adverse events linked to the vaccines have been rare.

Germany has a similar vaccine safety reporting system that is now being misrepresented in the U.S. by two popular purveyors of misleading information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson, who has wrongly used VAERS data in the past, said in a July 20 Substack post: “This morning, the German Federal Ministry of Health posted a stunning tweet, admitting that 1 out of every 5,000 Covid jabs cause ‘serious side effects.'” He claimed the statistic “implies that almost 300,000 Americans and Europeans have suffered severe side effects after receiving mRNA shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.”

He also posted on Instagram: “The German government admits hundreds of thousands of people have had severe side effects following mRNA shots.”

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson similarly included the claim on his show on July 21 and 22. “Germany’s Ministry of Health found that 1 in 5,000 Germans have suffered ‘serious side effects after a COVID-19 vaccine,'” Carlson asserted on July 21. “That would mean that in the U.S., if that number holds constant across countries — and why wouldn’t it? — it would mean more than 100,000 Americans may have been seriously injured by the COVID vaccine.”

But the German Federal Ministry of Health didn’t find that the vaccines “cause” that rate of “serious side effects.” The figures come from the country’s Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, which is the Federal Institute for Vaccines and Biomedicines and is responsible for overseeing the safety of medicines, much like the FDA. The institute publishes periodic reports on side effects “regardless of the causal link to the vaccination,” as it says in an FAQ on its website. The individual reports on suspected side effects can come from public health officials, doctors or “vaccinated persons or their relatives,” the FAQ says.

The ministry’s initial July 20 tweet, highlighted by Berenson, was incorrect, though it clearly referred to the work of the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut. The tweet, which was later deleted and corrected, said, per Google Translate: “One in 5000 people is affected by a serious side effect after a COVID19 vaccination. If you suspect #side effects, get medical help and report your symptoms to @PEI_Germany,” referring to the institute.

In another tweet posted the same day, the ministry said: “Correction: According to @PEI_Germany, the reporting rate for serious reactions is 0.2 reports per 1,000 vaccine doses.”

But the ministry’s correction still didn’t make clear what this reporting rate meant. In a Twitter thread the next day, the ministry offered more explanation, saying that the “reporting rate refers to all suspicious activity reports, ie a causal connection with the vaccination has not yet been confirmed.”

In other words, the ministry was wrong to initially characterize the reporting rate in that way, implying the reported side effects were all caused by the vaccines when many of them were likely coincidental.

The Paul-Ehrlich-Institut told us that “there are a couple of persisting misunderstandings that continue to lead to misinterpretations” of these safety reports — just as we’ve seen with VAERS.

“[P]lease pay attention to the fact that the report rate refers to all suspected reports, i.e. a causal connection with the vaccination has not yet been confirmed with the report of suspicion. The reporting rate indicates how many suspected cases of adverse events have been reported and will be evaluated by the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut thereafter,” the institute told us in a statement via email.

It also noted that “one reported case of a suspected adverse event may involve several reactions (e.g fever, headache, muscle pain), and the reporting rate is calculated per vaccine dose, not per vaccinated person.”

We reached out to the Federal Ministry of Health as well, but we haven’t received a response.

