Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022 20:52 Hits: 6

Researchers believe they have uncovered in a mass grave in New Jersey with the remains of as many as 12 Hessian soldiers who fought during the Revolutionary War.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/08/02/hessian-remains-unearthed-at-revolutionary-war-battle-site/