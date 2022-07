Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 25 July 2022 23:41 Hits: 3

Marc Short, a close aide to Pence, was at the Capitol on the day of the siege and was with the vice president as he fled his post presiding over the Senate and hid from rioters who had stormed the building and called for his hanging.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/07/25/marc-short-pence/