Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 18:52 Hits: 5

Special investigators in Poland say they have found two mass graves containing the ashes of at least 8,000 Poles slain by the Nazi during World War II.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/07/15/ashes-of-8000-wwii-victims-found-in-two-poland-mass-graves/