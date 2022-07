Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 20:25 Hits: 2

After decades in prison, three men were cleared in one of the most horrifying crimes of New York’s violent 1990s — the killing of a clerk who was set on fire in a subway toll booth.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/07/15/3-men-cleared-in-1995-killing-of-nyc-subway-token-clerk/