Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 20:56 Hits: 1

A girl who was dubbed Princess Doe after her remains were found 40 years ago in a New Jersey cemetery has been identified as a Long Island teenager.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/07/15/princess-doe-identified-40-years-after-remains-were-found/