Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 17:56 Hits: 4

Olympic great Mo Farah -- the winner of four gold medals and one of Britain’s greatest and best-loved athletes -- has been carrying a secret burden all these years.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/07/12/uk-olympic-great-mo-farah-says-he-was-trafficked-as-a-child/