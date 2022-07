Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 05 July 2022 07:00 Hits: 4

60SecondCivics-Episode4660.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



That andquot;all Men are created equalandquot; and andquot;endowed by their Creator with Certain unalienable Rightsandquot; was self-evident to Americans at the time of the writing of the Declaration of Independence. Why was this? Learn more about the foundations of our self-evident truths.

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4660.mp3