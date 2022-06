Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022 17:41 Hits: 4

The documentation contains 2,700 files of requests for Vatican help from Jewish groups and families, many of them baptized Catholics.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/06/23/pope-orders-online-release-of-wwii-era-pius-xii-jewish-files/