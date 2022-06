Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 20:51 Hits: 4

James Rado, co-creator of the groundbreaking hippie musical “Hair,” which celebrated protest, pot and free love and paved the way for the sound of rock on Broadway, has died.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/06/22/james-rado-who-co-created-groundbreaking-%E2%80%98hair%E2%80%99-dies-at-90/