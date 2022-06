Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 20 June 2022 20:57 Hits: 5

The surprise announcement by BTS last week that they were taking a break to focus on members’ solo projects stunned their global fanbase.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/06/20/for-k-pop-supergroup-bts-questions-remain-about-its-future/