Published on Friday, 17 June 2022

A California doctor who is a leading figure in the anti-vaccine movement was sentenced to two months in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol, where she delivered speeches to rioters during the mob's attack.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/06/16/simone-gold-capitol-riot/