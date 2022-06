Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 07:00 Hits: 7

60SecondCivics-Episode4644.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



When you serve your country, you are promoting the common good; that is, the good of everyone in the United States. There are several ways to serve your country. Listen to learn a few!

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4644.mp3