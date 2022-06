Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 18:32 Hits: 0

We looked into the origins of a rumor alleging that Depp was being offered a deal worth $301 million for a new "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie and a Disney Plus series.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/news/2022/06/10/johnny-depp-disney-pirates/