Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 20:53 Hits: 9

Explorers and historians are telling the world about the discovery of the wreck of a royal warship that sank in 1682 while carrying a future king of England, Ireland and Scotland.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/06/10/wreck-of-17th-century-royal-warship-found-off-uk-coast/