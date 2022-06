Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 06 June 2022 21:26 Hits: 3

The charismatic leader has struggled to turn the page on revelations that he and his staff repeatedly held boozy parties that flouted COVID-19 restrictions.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/06/06/weakened-uk-leader-boris-johnson-survives-no-confidence-vote/