Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 06 June 2022 21:30 Hits: 3

Federal prosecutors allege the group coordinated an attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/06/06/proud-boys-charged-with-seditious-conspiracy-in-capitol-riot/