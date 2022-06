Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 06 June 2022 16:00

The gunmen who killed 50 people at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria opened fire on worshippers both inside and outside the building in a coordinated attack before escaping the scene.

