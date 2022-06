Articles

Published on Monday, 06 June 2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a no-confidence vote that could oust him from power, as discontent with his rule finally threatens to topple a politician who has often seemed invincible despite many scandals.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/06/06/british-prime-minister-johnson-to-face-no-confidence-vote/