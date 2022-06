Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 03 June 2022 17:24 Hits: 1

Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro was indicted on contempt charges after defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/06/03/former-trump-aide-navarro-indicted-for-defying-jan-6-panel/