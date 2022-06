Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022 22:23 Hits: 1

In 2021, U.S. poison control centers received more than 52,000 calls about children consuming worrisome amounts of the dietary supplement — a six-fold increase from about a decade earlier.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/06/02/melatonin-poisoning-kids-study/