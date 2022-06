Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 23:17 Hits: 2

An exterior door at Robb Elementary School did not lock when it was closed by a teacher shortly before a gunman used it to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers, leaving investigators searching to determine why, state police said.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/05/31/texas-school-door/