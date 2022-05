Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 30 May 2022 07:00 Hits: 3

60SecondCivics-Episode4631.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



In today's podcast, we ask Justice Nakayama: What does a civic and constitutional education mean to you? And, why have you dedicated so many years to ensuring greater access to civics for more Americans?

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4631.mp3