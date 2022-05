Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 18:22 Hits: 0

After 19 children were killed in the 27th U.S. school shooting of 2022, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz from Texas claimed that America was the "safest country on Earth."

Read more https://www.snopes.com/news/2022/05/27/ted-cruz-america-safest-country/