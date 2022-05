Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 23:58 Hits: 2

Connecticut U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, who came to Congress representing Sandy Hook, begged his colleagues to finally pass legislation addressing the nation’s gun violence problem as the latest school shooting unfolded in Uvalde, Texas.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/05/24/chris-murphy-texas-shooting/