Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 19:47 Hits: 2

Stephanie Kirchner's journey to work has got longer but, she says, cheaper: she has left her SUV at home and switched to real horse power.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/05/20/german-farm-owner-saves-fuel-money-with-horse-drawn-carriage/