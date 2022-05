Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022 21:15 Hits: 4

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher called Nick Saban a “narcissist” after the Alabama coach accused the rival Aggies of using name, image, and likeness deals to land their top-ranked recruiting classes.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/05/19/jimbo-fisher-nick-saban/