Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 16 May 2022 07:00 Hits: 0

60SecondCivics-Episode4618.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



From the very beginning of the Revolution, George Washington was a nationalist. His country was America, not Virginia, and what America could become through a strong union of the states. Learn more about his patriotism in today's episode!

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4618.mp3