Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 15 May 2022 00:28 Hits: 1

A teenage gunman wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in what authorities described as “racially motived violent extremism."

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/05/14/10-dead-in-mass-shooting-at-supermarket-suspect-arraigned/