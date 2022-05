Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 20:53 Hits: 2

A retired Indian couple is suing their son and daughter-in-law, demanding that they produce a grandchild within a year or pay them 50 million rupees ($675,000).

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/05/13/indian-couple-longing-for-grandchild-sues-son-his-wife/