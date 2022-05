Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 21:59 Hits: 1

The Texas Supreme Court allowed the state to investigate parents of transgender youth for child abuse while also ruling in favor of one family that was among the first contacted by child welfare officials following an order by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/05/13/texas-trans-youth-law/