Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 22:56 Hits: 0

The Senate fell far short Wednesday in a rushed effort toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access as federal law, blocked by a Republican filibuster.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/05/11/senate-bid-to-save-roe-v-wade-falls-to-filibuster/