Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 18:28 Hits: 3

“There’s no telling what we’ll find in Lake Mead,” former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman said.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/05/10/bodies-found-in-lake-mead-renew-interest-in-vegas-mob-lore-2/