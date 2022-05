Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 06 May 2022 21:07 Hits: 0

A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak Friday killed at least eight people and injured 40 when it blew away outer walls from a luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba’s capital.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/05/06/powerful-blast-at-havana-hotel/